Brantley Sheren of Ludington is taking another shot at the AMA Monster Energy Amateur Motocross National Championship later this summer.
Sheren raced at the event at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, last year. He competed in the 4-to-6-year-old 50cc shaft-drive division, and he’s on his way back later this summer.
Sheren qualified in the northeast region, and from a group of 550 kids that raced at one of several regional championships. He is one of 42 qualifiers for the national championship that will be the week of Aug. 1-6.
The Sheren family held its qualifying races in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia with the regional championship cloated in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.
On May 14, at the area qualifier in Maple Shade MX in Sugar Grove, Pennsylvania, Sheren finished fourth despite injuring his knee late in the race. Less than a month later, at the regional championship hosted at Dublin Gap MX in Shippensburg, Sheren was fourth overall to earn a spot at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.
Sheren raced not only in Pennsylvania but also in Illinois, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio and in Michigan to prepare for the series of races to qualify for the national championship.
A week after he qualified for the races in Tennessee, he fell from a golf cart and fractured his left arm. He was scheduled to have a cast removed Monday. His dad, Adam Sheren, told the Daily News he has the OK from the doctors to race as long as “nothing unusual happens” with his healing before the races.