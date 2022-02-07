DAVENPORT, Iowa — Audra Shoop swam in three events for the St. Ambrose University women’s swimming team back on Friday, Jan. 28.
In the dual meet with Augustana, the 2019 Ludington High School alum was seventh in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:10.57, and she was sixth in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 59.65 seconds.
Shoop swam in the 50-free style, 100-yard breaststroke this season, the 50-yard butterfly, the 100-yard butterfly and the 200-yard individual medley. She also swam a leg of the 400-yard freestyle relay, and her split time was 58.35 seconds.
Shoop and the Fighting Bees are preparing for the Midwest Invitational, scheduled for Thursday and Friday at St. Ambrose.