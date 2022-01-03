DES MOINES, Iowa — Mason County Central alum and Grand View 165-pounder Jacob Shoop has seen some action for the top-ranked Vikings this season.
Back on Dec. 19, 2021, Shoop wrestled at the Reno Tournament of Champions in Reno, Nevada, and went 4-2. He began the day with a loss via pin, but rebounded with four straight victories, including a technical fall against a wrestler from Oregon State. His tournament came to a close, though, with a seven-point decision.
At the Doane Conner/Oppenheim Open in early December, Shoop won the 165-pound championship, pinning his teammate in the title round. He went 4-0 at the tournament.
Shoop was 0-2 at the Harold Nichols Cyclone Open in late November. He opened the season by going 3-1 at the Grand View Open.