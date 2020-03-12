Ludington senior Audra Shoop just felt right.
That was the takeaway when she visited St. Ambrose Unviersity in Davenport, Iowa, and the Fighting Bees will be finding out they’ll be taking away from Ludington as she signed her National Letter of Intent to swim there next season.
Shoop and her parents, John and Theresa, visited the campus near the Mississippi River in January, and that initial meeting with the coach was what really helped secure her recruitment.
“One of the most important things I was looking for was a really good connection with the coach. He contacted me in the middle of my swim season, and called me,” Shoop said, adding that it began with some phone interviews at first when it came to her recruitment.
