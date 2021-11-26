VICTORY TWP. — Without a goalkeeper, and down a defenseman as well because of illness, the Lakeshore Badgers forfeited Friday night’s game to the Lewanee United hockey team according to Lewanee’s official post.
Actually, the Badgers also had forward Sawyer Smith in street clothes after drawing a game misconduct in Wednesday night’s 5-2 win over East Kentwood.
Another defenseman, Bryce Harless, stayed home. It’s not certain if he’ll be back for today’s 3 p.m. game with this same club.
Hopefully, both will return today.
But the two teams played a game anyway, with the visitors lending the Badgers one of their goalies. Lenawee came out a 7-2 victor in the scrimmage.
Lenawee opened a 3-0 lead at the first intermission, and extended it to 4-0 before the Badgers finally got on the board with 6:41 left in the second period.
It was Ludington senior Luke Larr, a defenseman, who broke up Lewanee’s shutout.
He was just exiting the box after serving a 2-minute penalty for cross checking, and the puck landed on his stick as he did. He had a clear shot, and banged home a shot to make it a 4-1 game with 6:41 left in the second period. Russell Schade had the assist.
“Luke was behind the play, and the puck happened to land on his stick, so he had a clear shot,” Badgers head coach Bill Shriver said.
“When a guy is coming out of the penalty box, somebody’s got to cover him. And they didn’t, and he got behind them. He’s pretty fast. He works so hard on defense for us, it’s nice to see him create some offense for us.”
Austin Quillan somehow got free, his coach wasn’t even sure exactly how, and punched in the second Badgers goal with 14:04 to play in the third. It was unassisted.
The Badgers took only two penalties in the second period, a marked improvement from their first three games.
Lakeshore had only five penalties total for the game, and killed off every one.