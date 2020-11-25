MANISTEE — Not only does the local co-op hockey team have a new name, the Lakeshore Badgers, but it will also have a new volunteer head coach as former assistant Bill Shriver replaces Jim Foley at the helm.
The Badgers, formerly the Manistee Chippewas, were scheduled to open the season last weekend, but saw that go by the boards when the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services put high school athletics on hold due to the surging coronavirus which is raging through the country unchecked.
Practices had just got underway at the West Shore Community Ice Arena on the campus of West Shore Community College before the announcement was made, and Shriver had to shut things down.
Now he and the Badgers can only sit and wait to see if they’ll be able to resume practice on Dec. 9 as currently scheduled, or be saddled with a further delay if the virus number of new cases are not reduced considerably.
Shriver got involved with helping Foley last season when his son, Alex, joined the Chippewas as a sophomore goalie to fill the team’s void at the position, but he’d been coaching in the youth association with the West Shore Wolves for about 10 years or more.
He began with the squirts, and advanced up through the ranks to pee wee and then bantam before moving up to the high school team last year, so he’s no neophyte.
“When I started last year with Jim, I hadn’t even thought about it (coaching the varsity),” Shriver said. “The board of directors makes those decisions, and they decided to make a change.
“I figured I would apply. I applied, and they offered me the position. I said, ‘Sure.’ Coaching helps me keep my competitive fires going, and I enjoy watching the kids.
“Every kid on this team I’ve coached at one time or another from when they were very young. I’m familiar with the group, and I’m familiar with how they work together. It just all kind made sense.”
Shriver added that coaching teaches him patience.
He learned the game, he says, as his kids learned it. He didn’t play growing up, and began helping out coaching when his kids started playing and it’s progressed from there.
“We had seasons when we didn’t have a lot of wins, and I’ve been lucky enough to be part of three different state championship teams,” Shriver said. “It’s been fun to see both ends of the spectrum.
“It’s just something that I really enjoy doing. It’s a huge challenge for me because I didn’t play the game growing up, so I’ve had to learn it as I go. But I think that helps, because it gives me kind of a fresh perspective on it.”
Coaching high school varsity will be a different kind of challenge for Shriver.
“The kids being teenagers and young men, they have a lot of things going on in their lives that affect them more then they did when they were 12 years old,” Shriver said.
“Some of them have jobs, some of them have different things going on at home, some of them have things with school. So, balancing that and getting to know the players and understanding each player individually, and what they deal with on a day-to-day basis will be a challenge.
“And, how to communicate with them as individuals rather than as a group. When they’re 12, it’s easy to just say ‘OK everybody, listen up,’ and talk to them a certain way.
“Well, I can’t talk to two players the same way when they’re 16 and 17 because they are starting to think for themselves, as they should. So learning how to communicate with them individually is a big thing. I think that’s a big advantage for me, because I’ve known them growing up.”
There’s a little more pressure, though, with eight schools being involved in the co-op, and Shriver says the Badgers have players from six of those schools on the roster.
Plus, winning at the high school level is a little more difficult, and the varsity team has struggled with low numbers the last several years.
When it was decided to change the team name, parents were asked to offer some suggestions. The original number was cut down to four, and a vote was taken with Lakeshore Badgers winning out.
“Obviously, the carferry (SS) Badger tied in with that, and the fact that we’re on the lakeshore,” Shriver said. “A friend of mine out of Wisconsin did the logo for us. Everything was voted on.
“The parents all voted, and I think the kids had some input, too. It’s kind of fun to re-brand it and start out fresh. We have all new jerseys and socks, and helmet stickers, sweaters, sweatshirts and stuff.”
A new beginning.