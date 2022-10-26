Ludington's cross country teams had six runners on its boys and girls cross country teams named All-West Michigan Conference Lakes Division, the league announced Wednesday afternoon.
For the boys team, Orioles juniors Jose Flores and Trey Keson were named all-West Michigan Conference Lakes Division. Taking honorable mention was sophomore David Reisterer.
Ludington's girls team had sophomores Summer Brower and Nadia Grierson, freshman Christina Theis and junior Olivia Andersen all were named all-WMC Lakes. Senior Annie Kline, sophomore Autumn Brower and junior Mackenzie Keillor were all named honorable mention.
Manistee junior Cecilia Postma was named all-WMC Lakes for the girls side. Chippewas junior Jack O'Donnell was honorable mention for boys.
All-West Michigan Conference boys: Fremont - Sean Pettis, junior; Carter Sherman, sophomore; John Christensen, junior; Henrik Quist, senior. Ludington - Jose Flores, junior; Trey Keson, junior. Montague - Owen Fairchild, senior. Oakridge - Peyton Ruel, sophomore. Whitehall - Andre Richmond, senior; Carter McIlroy, senior.
Boys WMC honorable mention: Fremont - Cole Lowery, sophomore. Ludington - David Reisterer, sophomore. Manistee - Jack O'Donnell, junior. Whitehall - Stewart Waters, sophomore; Andrew Boeringa, sophomore.
All-West Michigan Conference girls: Fremont - Linnea Paige, freshman. Ludington - Summer Brower, sophomore; Nadia Grierson, sophomore; Christina Theis, freshman; Olivia Andersen, junior. Manistee - Cecilia Postma, junior. Montague - Cammie Erickson, junior. Oakridge - Merceydez Patton, junior. Whitehall - Ariana Treat, senior; Adalyn Britton, sophomore.
Girls WMC honorable mention: Ludington - Annie Kline, senior; Autumn Brower, sophomore; Mackenzie Keillor, junior. Oakridge - Reagan Ruel, junior. Whitehall - Corina Mitteen, sophomore.