MCBAIN — The Mason County Eastern girls basketball team fell in a non-conference matchup with McBain Northern Michigan Christian Friday night, 50-32.
The Cardinals' offense came out of the gates slow, not recording a single point in the first quarter and trailing, 10-0. Eastern (2-3) bounced back in the second, outscoring the Comets, 13-11, to make it a single-digit deficit at the half as they trailed, 21-13.
The Comets responded out of the break with an 18-point third quarter to stretch their lead out to 19 heading into the final stanza. Even with the Cardinals outscoring the Comets, 12-11, in the fourth, it wasn't enough as NMC held on for the win.
Lydia Howe led Eastern with 11 points while Lucia Huarte added eight for the Cardinals.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (32)
L. Howe 4 1-4 11, H. Howe 0 2-3 2, Huarte 3 2-2 8, Smith 1 0-0 3, Blais 1 0-0 3, Hernandez 1 0-0 3, Tyndall 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 5-9 32.
McBAIN NORTHERN MICHIGAN CHRISTIAN (50)
Ebels 3 2-3 8, DeKam 1 0-0 2, Krick 3 7-10 14, Rozeveld 3 0-2 6, Mab. Yount 1 2-2 4, Mag. Yount 3 2-2 8, Bennett 0 2-2 2, Platz 0 1-2 1. Totals: 17 17-25 50.
MC Eastern;0;13;7;12;--;32
McBain NMC;10;11;18;11;--;50
3-point goals—Mason County Eastern (5): L. Howe 2, Hernandez, Smith, Blaise. McBain Northern Michigan Christian (1): Krick. Total fouls—Mason County Eastern 19, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 13. JV score—McBain Northern Michigan Christian 28, Mason County Eastern 18.