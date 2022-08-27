Pentwater Boys Soccer (1).jpg

brendan samuels | Oceana’s Herald-Journal

Members of Pentwater’s boys soccer team members are, front row, Kaleb Brown; second row, from left, Gavi Olivarez, Alden Grondsma, Lane Rood, Lucus Werkema-Grondsma, Jonny Arnouts and Nick Murphy; back row, assistant Mandy Achterhof, Jakob Baxter, William Werkema-Grondsma, Trey Johnson, Michael Sproul, Eli Cook, Logan Fatura and coach Ralph Achterhof. Not pictured: Rolando Salgado.

A familiar face will be leading Pentwater’s soccer program this season, but it isn’t Steve Rossiter. The Falcons will now be coached by Ralph Achterhof, who previously led the Wildcats of Walkerville when they fielded a boys soccer team.

Trending Food Videos