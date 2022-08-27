A familiar face will be leading Pentwater’s soccer program this season, but it isn’t Steve Rossiter. The Falcons will now be coached by Ralph Achterhof, who previously led the Wildcats of Walkerville when they fielded a boys soccer team.
Achterhof was born in the Netherlands where he learned the ins and outs of the game as a defender for the better part of 12 years. If that wasn’t enough experience for some, he’s spent the last 15 years coaching, both at the recreational level and then at the varsity level in Walkerville.
Pentwater is hoping that experience will help develop a young core of players, highlighted by a group of sophomores. Trey Johnson, Jonny Arnouts and William Werkema-Grondsma joined the team last year and impressed many with their play.
“We’re limited in numbers this year, so each player is going to play a pivotal role for the team,” Achterhof said. “We have a good group of young men that have a lot to offer. We also have four new players this year that are still being integrated into the team.”
Among new arrivals are Eli Cook, Alden Grondsma, Logan Fatura and Jakob Baxter. Adding new players to the roster is vital for the Falcons after the departure of key seniors like Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr, Reydyn Hugo and Brandon Macher.
Macher leaves a hole in the net as both keepers that were on the team a season ago are gone. It appears that responsibility will fall on Kaleb Brown this season, but Achterhof also noted he’s not afraid to shake up where he puts guys, something he did in the team’s first game of the year at Montague, a 9-1 loss.
“We moved players around to different positions they may have never played before, and it gave us a great opportunity to see their capabilities,” Achterhof said. “We had our first opportunity to see what the boys can really do in game situations (against Montague). We were down a couple of our defenders at the game, and they will help strengthen our defensive play when they return. We have strong options on the offensive side.”
While hopes are high and having a talented young team is important, Achterhof was the first to admit the struggles of taking over a program so late in the summer.
“Getting hired kind of close to the start of the season, we didn’t have much time for offseason work with the team,” Achterhof said. “I am also learning the boys and blending into the team as the new coach.
“I am very excited to take on this new opportunity in coaching at Pentwater. This team is young but has a lot of potential and skills.