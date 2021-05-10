MUSKEGON — Ludington’s girls soccer team is in position to win the Lakes 8 Activities Conference title Wednesday after blanking Western Michigan Christian Monday evening in Muskegon, 2-0.
The victory marked the 200th in coach Kris Anderson’s career guiding the Orioles’ girls program.
“It’s one of those things where I’ve been doing this for a while,” Anderson said. “I’ve been pretty lucky and pretty blessed to have some pretty talented girls to come through this program. They’ve done a lot with their accomplishments, and they’ve done a lot of good things.
“That’s also a compliment to the (junior varsity) coaches that made sure they’re ready for the varsity level and kind of put them in the right places and find a lot of success over the course of this time,” he continued. “There’s a lot of factors that goes into accomplishing this many wins.”
For Monday, the Orioles (10-4, 6-0 Lakes 8) broke up a scoreless tie with goals from Hailey Stowe and Sophia Cooney in the second half. Keelyn Laird made seven saves in net.
Anderson said he felt his team struggled a bit in the first half after playing an intense game last Friday in a loss to Reeths-Puffer. There weren’t any practices between that game and Monday.
“We were flat in the first half. We weren’t connecting passes, there was not a lot of communication,” he said. “One thing is that it’s good to get that out of our system.”
Ludington has a shot at the outright league championship on Wednesday when it hosts Orchard View at Oriole Field.