MANISTEE — Manistee's boys soccer team played even with Big Rapids for the first 40 minutes, but then saw the game get away in a 4-1 non-conference loss at Chippewa Field on Wednesday.
The Chippewas (1-5) were coming off a 7-3 victory over Montague on Monday night, and carried the momentum they had gained over to the first half of Wednesday's contest.
But then the Chippewas' overall youth and inexperience led to some poor decisions in the second half, when the Cardinals punched in three goals while the Chippewas went scoreless.
"The guys did a nice job kind of sticking to the game plan, and making sure we did our jobs in moving the game we needed to move it," Manistee coach Brandon Prince said.
"Second half some of the youth decision making stuck out and it kind of caught us. Our first half has been good. Now, it's just putting together 80 minutes."
Manistee's only goal was scored by Evan Dahlke.