Ludington’s Sophia Cooney was considering a few schools, but it was the visit she took at Alma College and being recruited to the women’s soccer program that convinced the senior student to sign to play for the Scots.
“I knew I wanted to play soccer if I could find a good fit,” Cooney said Friday after signing her National Letter of Intent. “I thought a small school would be a better fit for me. I like the small class sizes… They have a lot of traveling abroad options, and I would really like to go and travel abroad at some point.”
Cooney said she was considering Heidelberg in Ohio and Benedictine in Chicago, but Alma’s coaching staff won her over.
She plans to major in psychology, and may decide to major in special education.
“The class sizes really intrigued me because I like to have more one-on-one attention. I know at other big schools I might not get that as much, so I definitely picked them for that reason. I also (learned) they had a good psychology program, and I wanted to go into psychology.”
Cooney said that because Alma is in a city similar to Ludington in size, the partnerships Alma College has with surrounding schools may offer her an opportunity to learn in that setting, too.
Cooney said the Alma coaching staff watched film on her, but had yet to watch her play in person. Ludington girls soccer coach Kris Anderson knows all too well about Cooney’s skill, and he praised the senior for the work she put in away from practices — especially as the COVID-19 pandemic took away her junior year.
“Sophia has been religious about putting the time in outside of the season,” Anderson said. “She really has worked and developed herself. And she’s just a really good team leader. She makes a connection with all of the girls on the team, no matter what grade they are or their skill level.”
Cooney said that with such a good fit for academics with what she wants to study, and having the opportunity to play soccer, it made for a better fit. What’s more is that she really wants to take advantage of Alma’s offer of traveling abroad.
“I would love to go to an underdeveloped country and try to teach children in any way,” she said. “I’m interested in children and helping them later on in my life, and that will be a good experience.”
When it comes to experiences, though, Cooney said she has started to think back to the ones she’s had as a Ludington Oriole. When Ludington hosted its senior night earlier this season, Cooney said she started to reflect more on her high school career.
“I just reflect on all the memories from high school and being able to play with all of these girls. It’s going to be sad next year that I won’t be able to play with them, but I’m glad I get to move on,” Cooney said. “I’ll still come back and watch them play because I have a lot of good friends on the team.”
She’s said she’s very appreciative of the family support she’s received, from her parents John and Lisa to her brother Josh and her sister Caroline. She said her dad has filmed all of her games, and often has to back up the videos on other sources. And she was glad her mom — not known as an early riser — was right there for her in her early-morning volleyball tournaments. Sophia said her brother helped to inspire her with soccer, and her sister did so with the academics.
“I kind of got bits and pieces from everyone,” she said.