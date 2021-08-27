MANITOWOC, Wis. — There were no signs of just how long of a day it was for Ludington’s boys soccer team as the Orioles hoisted up the inaugural Carferry Classic Cup Friday night with a 3-0 victory against Manitowoc Lincoln.
Ludington’s soccer teams sailed across the SS Badger to play Lincoln’s Shipbuilders in Wisconsin. The Orioles not only played that game, but also Luxemburg-Casco. The Orioles sailed through a storm aboard the car ferry, then had to endure an hour delay because of a thunderstorm as they were about to play the Spartans.
“This will be a lasting memory for these boys forever,” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. “One, you know, to be part of something that will hopefully grow and become bigger and be the group that started it, that type of thing. The experience on the boat. Waiting things out, waiting things out.
“We’re coming home with a trophy that hopefully will be around for years after they’re gone.”
Ludington and Lincoln played for the traveling trophy between the two schools, with the Orioles taking home the bragging rights. The players were all smiles when they were posing with the new piece of hardware in the north end zone of Ron Rubick Municipal Field.
Lincoln’s players, though, showed their disappointment in the loss, but fought through the final whistle.
“I think they stuck their nose in there pretty good,” Lincoln coach Chris Callen said.
Parker Wright scored the first goal of the inaugural series as he got a beautiful cross from Spencer Holmes just 2:12 into the first half for a 1-0 Ludington lead. Just before halftime, Ultan Ryan gave Ludington a 2-0 lead. Wendt scored Ludington’s third goal with 10:35 into the second half.
It could have been more for the Orioles, though.
“(It was our) first game on turf, so the ball moves a little bit faster,” Anderson said. “We were just, just a touch off. Parker hit the post twice with some beautiful shots. There were some chances we left out there, not from the standpoint of not seeing them and not creating them. Just a tick off, but we’re creating them, and that’s a positive.”
Both teams, though, saw their share of signs of trouble. For the Orioles, goalkeeper Tiler Marrison went down with an injury, and Ryan Millspaugh had to come in to finish the first half.
“Ryan stepped in and was ready to go. We’ve talked to him, and we weren’t sure if it was Ryan (or someone else we would go to in goal). He did a nice job. Stephen (Stidham) went down with some cramps. We were dealing with some things there in the first half.”
The Ships, too, had some adversity, too. Callen said his team needed Ludington’s defensive pressure to learn some things about themselves, too.
“On a different night, maybe our touches are a little bit better. But, still, pressure creates mistakes,” Called said. “The biggest takeaway from me, with a team that will pressure you, you’ve got to be able to handle the pressure. That’s something we definitely need to work on, to prepare for that. That’s coming again and again and again for the next month and a half.”
The game was physical for both sides, and Anderson said it was a good thing for the Orioles to have to overcome.
“This was probably our first game where there was some physicality and some physicalness, which is good,” he said. “We need that to see where we’re at and be tested a little bit.”
Ludington’s varsity team picked up its first victory of the evening on the strength of a 5-0 shutout victory against Luxemburg-Casco, after an hour-long delay. The sides agreed to a shortened match at 30-minute running halves.
Yebeletel Boerema scored twice, and the second goal came after Ryan Millspaugh sent a ball across the goal mouth, finding Boerema’s feet. The Orioles also got goals from Parker Wendt and Millspaugh.
“Our midfield really just controlled it. We were winning the balls in the midfield. They had one guy up front, with those five guys back there, we pretty much bottled everything up,” Anderson said.
The Ships are expected to travel across Lake Michigan via the SS Badger in 2022. The meeting in soccer is the first one in any sport between the two cities that share the last remaining coal-fired car ferry on the Great Lakes.
Both teams planned together for more friendly activities Saturday before Ludington boarded the SS Badger in the afternoon to return home from Wisconsin.
“All in all, it was a great day for us — the whole thing,” Anderson said. “From the beginning to the end.”
Callen, and the Lincoln program, spurred on the crosslake battle, and he was relieved the day’s games were completed.
“It’s not just the game, right, but it was nice to just finally play the game,” he said. “And maybe now we can chill out, relax and breathe and enjoy (Saturday).”
The junior varsity teams from Ludington and Manitowoc Lincoln started their game before the varsity could get going. Ludington’s junior varsity team defeated Manitowoc Lincoln, 5-1, in its first game. In the shortened game between Ludington and Luxemburg-Casco, 5-0. Picking up goals for the Orioles in their pair of games were Ryan Kandalec with three against the Ships. Jonah Peterson, Laken Nicewander and Keen Patterson each had a goal.
Jose Flores had three assists with one each by Patterson and Kandalec against the Spartans. In the second game, Patterson scored twice with Flores, Peterson and Caleb Sheldon each getting one goal. Assists went to Evan Erdman, Ty Reed, Braden Feyers, Flores and Peterson.