MUSKEGON — Ludington’s girls soccer team suffered a 3-1 loss to Fruitport in an MHSAA Division 2 district semifinal contest Thursday at Reeths-Puffer High School in Muskegon, and in turn, saw the season come to a conclusion.
Fruitport scored with less than a minute left in the first half, and the Trojans owned a 2-0 lead early in the second half to force the Orioles to dig out of a big hole.
“We weren’t linked up to each other today. It was, OK, our defensive line is going to work and then when we get the ball to the forwards, our forwards are going to work but our defenders were like, we’re going to take a rest. They needed close a gap, but there was a huge gap between the back line, the forward line. Our midfielders, I felt, were chasing the ball all game long. Chasing to play defense, chasing to play offense.
“We really not synced up.”
Klaire Chauvez scored the Trojans’ first goal with an assist by Mallory Smith. The goal was the second of two quick attacks from Fruitport after Ludington carried play deep in the Trojans’ end for much of the first 40 minutes.
“There was like three opportunities that I have to watch on film to see how we did not put them in,” Anderson said. “I don’t know how… We had girls on the back post, the goalie out of position and we had girls standing there, on the 6 or even the 2-yard-line, and I don’t know how we didn’t put them in the net.
“That changes the game.”
Smith scored Fruitport’s second goal with 36 minutes, 37 minutes remaining in regulation. With the 2-0 lead, Ludington seemed to be a bit more out of sync.
Ludington’s Abi Bandstra pulled the Orioles to within one goal as she scored with 20 minutes, 3 seconds remaining in regulation. Hailey Stowe booted the ball from near the end line across the mouth of the goal where Bandstra was able to get on the ball and put in.
The Orioles tried to put pressure on to score the game-tying goal, but Ludington wasn’t able to make critical connections.
“I thought we were going to pull ourselves out of it,” Anderson said. “We were putting pressure on. I just don’t know…”
The scored remained that way until 3:23 remained in regulation. Ludington was whistled for a foul in the box to set up a penalty kick. Fruitport’s Sarah Zielinski converted on the shot for a 3-1 lead.
“I couldn’t really see it. That’s why I called them over. I thought their girl fell over on her own, but I really couldn’t see it,” Anderson said. “He said our player cleared the ball out of the box and then ran her over. I don’t know.”
Ludington graduated nine players from its team. Two signed to play college soccer — Sophia Cooney and Hailey Stowe. The Orioles also said good-bye to Molly Shay, Kendall Biggs, Leonie Dahm, Ayden Genter, Charlie Nelson and foreign exchange student Marte Rossebo.
“They’re an outstanding group. Hailey coming in, she’s been a starter for four years on our varsity program. She was our starting center back her freshman year,” Anderson said. “This was that group that helped us their sophomore year. Most of these girls have been on varsity since their sophomore year.
“It’s unfortunate we lost last year (because of COVID), because this group is so talented and I knew it was going to be a good year for them… We’re going to have a lot of holes to fill. But there were a lot of girls that got a lot of varsity experience this year with only having 28 girls, so I hope they’re ready to step up.”