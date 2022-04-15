The Mason County Central girls soccer team has a new head coach to start the 2022 season as April Gajeski took over the program.
Gajeski is coaching for the first time, but she’s been watching the program from afar. Her niece and her son’s girlfriend are both on the team.
“I went to two-thirds of the games. I knew the seniors because of my son and niece,” she said.
The Spartans are sure to be led by seniors Nicole Brown, Adria Quigley, Mya Sterley, Bronwyn Stevens and Lily Stone.
“With the stretching, the seniors have taken over on that. I started them all out, and now they’re right there taking over. You can tell, these girls that they’ve played before, which is nice. (But) there is stuff that they’re all learning.”
Central’s roster:
Seniors: Nicole Bowen, Adria Quigley, Mya Sterley, Bronwyn Stevens and Lily Stone.
Juniors: Charlie Banks, MeKenzie Brennan, Gabrielle Jensen, Madison Kaiser, Ashlyn McKay and Grace Miller.
Freshmen: Emily Herndon, Eva Hradel, Sereniti Johnson and Hannah Thurow.
The Spartans began the season with a trio of losses, including a West Michigan Conference game to Oakridge. The Spartans were shut out in the first two games while they picked up their first goal of the season Wednesday against Benzie Central.
Gajeski said before the season began that she hopes to see the team a bit in sync during the season. She said last season, there were times where the passing and dribbling was off.
“Just those simple things, they’ve picked up. We’ll be better at passing (and dribbling). Those are my goals anyway,” she said.
Central won one game last season, and Gajeski aims to get the Spartans to pick up more than one this season. Part of the team’s success will also have to go with communication with the players on the team.
“If you’re open or you need help, you need to say so,” Gajeski said of her players on the field. “They need to let people know if they’re open or if they need help.”
Gajeski said there are a handful of players she thinks will contribute greatly to her team. She thinks the Spartans can finish in the middle of the West Michigan Conference this season.
“They have that ability,” she said. “They need to play to their level not down to the level of the teams they’re playing.”