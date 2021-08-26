FREMONT — When Hart High School received a call on Wednesday from Fremont, looking for a game for Thursday, the Pirates agreed to the match. The game turned out to be the tale of two halves.
Fremont started the game with two quick goals, then Hart made some adjustments to match Fremont's speed and held them scoreless for the rest of the game.
Hart's turn came in the second half. Tony Rayo moved the ball through the defense and to Issac Rodriquez who fired the ball past Fremont's goalkeeper for the first goal. The second Pirate goal came on a quick play; Kyan Clark moved the ball to Mono Cruz, who crossed it to Rodriquez for his second goal of the game.
Once the score was knotted up, Fremont really put the pressure on with the Pirates needing some tremendous saves by goalkeeper Clark.
One final opportunity for the Pirates to score was thwarted by the speedy play of the Fremont goalkeeper.
According to Pirate coach Joe Gilbert, "Clark was named 'Man of the Match' for his outstanding effort in the net to keep the Pirates level."
The Pirates are 1-1-1 in the early going of the season.
Hart returns to action at 5 p.m. on Friday when it plays Grant at home.