FREMONT — Hart’s boys soccer team scored a blowout 9-1 victory in West Michigan Conference play at Fremont Wednesday afternoon.
Bryce Jorrissen had a hat trick within six minutes of game time, scoring the trio of goals late inf the first half. Guillermo Ortega scored for the Pirates (6-4-1, 2-3-1) on a penalty kick in the second half. Ortega scored two more times in the game. Emmanuel Ortega scored his first varsity goal. Jorrissen scored another goal in the second half, and Tony Rayo scored the balance.
Hart returns to play Saturday with its home tournament where it hosts Kingsley, Pentwater and Ravenna.