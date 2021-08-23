MANISTEE — Jacob Scharp recorded a hat trick, and two other players scored two goals apiece in the Manistee boys soccer teams's 7-3 non-conference win over Hart on Monday night at Chippewa Field.
It was the first win of the season for the Chippewas (1-4), and more goals than they had scored in their previous four games, which included three at a tournament.
"Hart made a couple adjustments in the second half, and we came out a little lax in some areas we shouldn't have, and they caught us," Chippewas head coach Brandon Prince said. "Hats off to them.
"Our guys stayed strong, countered the way they're supposed to and got a couple more goals. It was good to have it at home, and face the right way. Some defensive things need to be addressed."
Luke Senters and Kylar Thomas followed Scharp with two goals each for the Chippewas. Grayson Prince was in goal for the Chippewas and made nine or 10 saves. One of the goals he allowed was on a penalty kick when he got his fingertips on the shot but could not bat it away.
"(We) dominated possession in the first half but were unable to match the pace of Manistee's strikers," Hart soccer coach Joe Gilbert said.
While Hart won the battle of possession in the first half, Manistee scored four goals in the first half and held Hart scoreless. The second half resulted in three goals apiece for the two teams.
Scoring for Hart occurred when Bryce Jorissen scored his first varsity goal, the second goal was a cross from Jorissen that found Adan Cruz who scored, and the final goal was Tony Rayo on a cross and Justin Reyes scored in to the top corner of the net.
Hart soccer plays at 5 p.m., Monday, Aug. 30 at Fruitport Calvary Christian.