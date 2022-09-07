WHITEHALL — Hart’s boys soccer team dropped a 3-1 West Michigan Conference contest to Whitehall Wednesday evening in Whitehall.
“The… team was hoping this would be the year they defeat Whitehall for the first time since 2004ish,” said Hart coach Joe Gilbert. “(We) played an incredible first half where (we) had Whitehall locked in their defensive third but were unable to find the back of the net.”
The Vikings scored with 11 minutes remaining in the first half, but Hart quickly tied the game five minutes later from Bryce Jorissen with an assist to Tony Rayo.
Whitehall snapped the tie two minutes later for a 2-1 halftime lead.
Hart’s Kyan Clark made seven saves in net.
The Pirates return to play Friday afternoon with a game against Muskegon Catholic at 4:30 p.m. in Hart.