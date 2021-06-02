MCBAIN — Hart’s girls soccer team suffered a 4-0 defeat to McBain Northern Michigan Christian Tuesday evening, falling in the semifinals of an MHSAA Division 4 district.
“(We) struggled to create quality chances throughout both halves. The team was able to get the ball into the offensive third and the Comets own penalty box, however a much taller team proved to be a difficult nut for (us) to crack,” said Hart coach Joseph Gilbert.
Anngelena Karas and Peyton Hansen shared the duties in goal for Hart. Karas got the start and made five saves on eight shots before being relieved by Hansen because of an injury. Hansen made two saveson five shots.
“Each girl has improved a great deal since the start of the season and the team,” Gilbert said.