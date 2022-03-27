FREMONT — Hart’s girls soccer team opened the 2022 season with an 8-1 loss to Fremont Friday afternoon in Fremont.
Hart goalkeeper Maricruz Andaverde made 12 saves. The Pirates’ Iraida Hernandez on an assist from Sandy Salgado.
“Some bright spots of the game for (us) were great performances from freshmen Brianna Arjona, Kailey Edenburn and Addison Kokx. (Edenburn) put in approximately 70 minutes in the heart of the midfield and on the right side of defense. Maricruz Andaverde showed little rust after missing most of last season due to illness and saved almost all shots that were savable,” said Hart coach Joseph Gilbert.