HART — Hart’s boys soccer team started the post-season with an 8-0 victory against Newaygo in an MHSAA Division 3 district quarterfinal match Thursday in Hart.
The Pirates advanced to a district semifinal match-up against Montague. The Wildcats defeated Whitehall, 2-1, in another quarterfinal Thursday. The Hart-Montague game is at 4:30 p.m., Monday, at Hart.
Division 4
Pentwater 12, Big Rapids Crossroads 0
LAKEVIEW — Pentwater’s boys soccer team opened the MHSAA Division 4 tournament with a district quarterfinal victory against Big Rapids Crossroads, 12-0.
The Falcons advanced to the district semifinals against McBain Northern Michigan Christian. The game is scheduled for 5 p.m., Monday, at Lakeview.