RAVENNA — Hart's boys soccer team scored a West Michigan Conference victory at Ravenna Monday afternoon, 5-2.
The Pirates' Hector Navarro scored his first varsity goal and had an assist in the win. The Pirates scored roughly 15 minutes in the game on a throw-in from Tony Rayo that found Issac Rodriguez who headed it into the side netting.
The Pirates (5-5-2, 1-3 WMC) struck again just minutes later on a combination play between Rodriguez and Gian Luca Haarlammert. Rodriguez and Luca made a give-an-go around Ravenna’s outside defender to get Gian Luca through on net.
The Bulldogs scored to cut the lead to 2-1. The Pirates, though, broke loose in the second half.
Blane Bromley intercepted a pass then put it right back through to Rodriguez who scored his second of the night. The Pirates applied pressure, and Guillermo Ortega rifled a shot off the post that Navarro pounced on and buried in the back of the net for his first goal of his career.
Not even a minute later the ball was played back to Navarro who split two Ravenna defenders to get Luca through to score his second and the Pirates' final goal of the night. Ravenna would score once more when the Pirates missed clearing a ball out of the defense.
The Pirates allowed eight shots on goal, and keeper Kyan Clark made six saves in the win.
Hart hosts its tournament Saturday with Kent City, Fremont and Shelby.