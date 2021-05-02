HART — Hart's girls soccer team dropped a 10-3 non-conference contest to Remus Chippewa Hills Friday afternoon in Hart.
Sandy Salgado scored for the Pirates with an assist to Yamille Zarraga. Salgado netted the second goal with Julia Greiner getting the assist, and the pairing replicated their feat for the third goal.
Hart's Maricruz Andaverde made 11 saves on 22 shots on goal for the Pirates. Hart coach Joseph Gilbert praised the play of midfielders Sydney Goodrich, Liszet Hernandez and Cristelia Rangel.