PENTWATER — Finally back on the field, both Hart and Pentwater had some hiccups, but ultimately both could find some positives and some things to work on in the Pirates’ 4-1 season-opening win.
As you might expect in an opener, it took a while for each team to get comfortable. The Pirates had a few scoring opportunities in the first half, but only cashed in one of them and led 1-0 at the half.
“We have to take care of some little things,” Hart coach Joe Gilbert said. “We could have scored more had we shot more at the corner and not directly at the keeper a few more times.”
One of those shots at the keeper was a rocket at the Falcons’ Brandon Macher from close range, one Macher agilely turned aside. Despite allowing four goals, Macher had a strong game, making things as difficult as he could on the Hart offense. On the Pirates’ side, Kyan Clark made an athletic play to snuff out one Falcons’ scoring chance in the second half.
Hart scored three second-half goals and ended up with four goals from four different players, a good sign for any team.
“Having four guys on the score sheet is always a great thing,” Gilbert said. “Some of the guys are creating great pockets of space. Isaac Rodriguez, a new senior for us, just found a great pocket open in the middle and was away, which was great.”
Rodriguez was one of three second-half goal scorers, with veteran Tony Rayo and newcomer Kohen Porter (who didn’t play last year as a transfer from Ludington) the other two.
Rayo’s all-around play in particular was impressive to Gilbert — he made several great passes, including an assist on Rodriguez’ goal — along with solid work by other key names like Guillermo Ortega and Bryce Jorissen, players the Pirates are counting on for big years.
“Some great play from the guys that I want to see it from,” Gilbert said. “We’re seeing the things we need to see.”
The Falcons took the long view, knowing Hart is a bigger more veteran club. It’s the sort of game that, while they are physically outmatched, can accelerate the development curve of a young team. Pentwater has nine freshmen, although many of them got experience last year as eighth-graders.
“Game to game, it gets us ready for districts,” Falcons’ coach Steve Rossiter said. “We have to play the bigger, tougher schools because we get lumped into that district. That’s what we play. We don’t have teams in our conference to play in a district, so we have to jump and elevate. Playing a team like this is a good first game.”
Macher, who’s only been playing keeper for a couple of years and ended up there somewhat by accident — “It’s not something where as a kid, it was like, ‘I want to play goalie.’ It was, ‘We need a goalie,’” Rossiter said — consistently displayed his athleticism and willingness to mix it up. He aggressively broke up a few corner kick passes rather than let a Pirate get a hold of them.
“With him back there, we have that confidence,” Rossiter said.
Gavi Olivarez, a veteran scorer, deposited the Falcons’ lone goal in the net late in the second half.
Gilbert said his team is working on becoming more multiple on offense, knowing that simply passing through-balls down the field isn’t a viable strategy against the Pirates’ schedule (although Hart did execute a few impressive ones during the game).
“We know in our conference, a ball down the line isn’t going to work against every team,” Gilbert said. “We’re hoping to try and create a little more and be a little more creative instead of just sending a ball down the line.”
Both teams move back into play Monday, with the Pirates facing a Manistee squad that is in their district and the Falcons set to play Heritage Christian.
“Hopefully they realize the pace at which we can play,” Gilbert said. “We left gaps right in the middle...(The key will be) staying a little more cohesive, and taking care of some of those things. It’s a good starting point.”