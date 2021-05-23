The Ludington junior varsity girls soccer team finished its regular season Friday with a 7-0 victory against North Muskegon. Leonie Dahm scored four goals with Ayla King, Bre Iteen and Maddi Martin each scoring a goal. Erika Hatch and Grace Ashley each had assists as did Dahm, King and Martin. Ashley and Arabella Miller shared in the goalkeeping for Ludington (6-0).

