The Ludington junior varsity girls soccer team finished its regular season Friday with a 7-0 victory against North Muskegon. Leonie Dahm scored four goals with Ayla King, Bre Iteen and Maddi Martin each scoring a goal. Erika Hatch and Grace Ashley each had assists as did Dahm, King and Martin. Ashley and Arabella Miller shared in the goalkeeping for Ludington (6-0).
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
Trending Recipes
Poll
With the CDC's mask announcement, if you haven't received a vaccine, are you more likely to get one?
You voted: