Ludington and Manitowoc, Wisconsin, meet nearly each day when the SS Badger crosses Lake Michigan.
And for the first time, schools from each of the cities will be duking it out in athletics.
Ludington’s boys soccer team is headed to Manitowoc for a soccer doubleheader on Friday, Aug. 27, in what is being dubbed the SS Badger Soccer Showcase at Manitowoc’s Rubick Municipal Field against Manitowoc Lincoln and Luxemburg-Casco.
The soccer matches will mark the second time in two days where schools from Mason County will be sending a team across the lake to face a school from Manitowoc County. Mason County Central’s cross country teams are running in the Two Rivers Invitational on Thursday, Aug. 26 (see related story).
The idea of a cross-lake contest in soccer started up with longtime Lincoln coach Chris Callen.
“I’m not a native of Manitowoc,” Callen said, noting he moved there 15 years ago. “As I got to know the community, I don’t know, I got to think about the carferry and it made me think of Ludington and how cool it would be to have to the two teams square off against each other.
“The carferry kind of inspired me to think about Ludington, and how cool it would be to pull it off.”
Callen kept the thoughts and inspiration going. A handful of years ago, he approached his assistant coaches about the idea, then a group of parents. They all got on board.
“Two years ago, we got a group of parents together and brainstormed even more,” he said. “Finally, I reached out to (Ludington coach) Kris (Anderson), and asked what do you think?”
Anderson said the pair began emailing each other, and initially, the idea was for the two teams to play a scrimmage. That scrimmage was supposed to take place in 2020 with the Ships coming to Ludington. Then came COVID-19.
“I reached out to him in January, and said let’s try to do this again,” Anderson said. “I wasn’t sure if it was going to be a scrimmage or not. I reached out to the (Michigan High School Athletic Association) about it, and they said to just schedule it as a game.”
The Orioles typically play in a very difficult tournament of like-sized schools in Lansing, but that tournament was called off for 2021, Anderson said. That opened the door for Ludington to make plans to play Manitowoc.
“It worked out for this year,” Anderson said.
Ludington’s varsity and junior varsity teams are both going to Manitowoc. The Orioles’ varsity team will play Luxemburg-Casco at 5 p.m., Eastern — Wisconsin is in the Central Time Zone — while the JV Orioles will play the Ships. The night cap will be Ludington playing the Ships at 8 p.m., Eastern, while the JV Ludington team plays against the Spartans. All of the games will be played at Manitowoc’s complex with the JV games on a grass field while the varsity will be played on artificial turf.
Both coaches said they don’t know anything about each other, either. Anderson said he has several players returning from last year’s team that reached the MHSAA Division 2 district semifinals after years of playing well and making deep runs in Division 3. Callen characterized his team as young.
“I have a lot to learn about Ludington soccer, too,” Callen said. “From what I gathered, I thought (Luxemburg-Casco) would be a good match-up. Ludington has had some good success over there. I think we have a nice team, too. Predicting high school sports is tough. From what I could gather and information I thought all three schools would do well.”
Last school year, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) had two boys soccer seasons, one in the fall and one in the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lincoln played in the spring season in Division 1, and the Ships lost in their playoff opener to De Pere, 5-0, on May 6. Lincoln is listed this season in Division 1, and it has an enrollment of 1,507.
Luxemburg-Casco played in what would be considered the district championship match against Plymouth, losing on penalty kicks after a scoreless regulation in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs and after being ranked No. 6 by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association. Plymouth went on to the next round and fell to eventual Division 2 state champion — there are three divisions — also on penalty kicks, 3-1. The game was 1-1 after regulation. Luxemburg-Casco is listed in Division 3 for this year. The Spartans’ enrollment is 603.
Ludington and Lincoln will play a game before next Friday while Luxemburg-Casco will play two games, including the night before.
The excitement, though, is building for both programs linked by the SS Badger and their families.
“The kids are playing a team from Michigan and there’s a lot of mystique from that,” Callen said. “It kind of ups the excitement level. We are connected by this carferry. That’s another cool piece. From a lot of residents from Manitowoc, I’ve heard amazing things about Ludington, and it is another opportunity to see another side of the lake.
“We’re looking forward to changing the roles and enjoy all of the great things Ludington (next year). There’s ideas we have for two years down the road about how grow this, maybe bring the communities together more.”
Callen said the team-bonding and memories will be something the programs will remember for a long time. That’s what Anderson is expecting as the Orioles sail to Manitowoc.
“We have to play Badger bingo,” Anderson said. “It worked out that another staff member was going across to one of the national parks. They put together a scavenger hunt on the boat for all of those guys.”
And the programs are planning to do some activities together on Saturday before Ludington boards for the return trip home, too. Those plans, though, are being finalized.