Kyle Wendt’s first goal was to find a school that could assist him in a career path in graphic design.
Wendt’s goal of finding a new soccer home came next, and the Ludington High School standout found one in Olivet College. Wendt signed to play for the Comets Wednesday.
“I’m just really excited,” he said.
It was the academic program that Wendt was looking for the most.
“At first, I was looking at Ferris (State) because they have a really good graphic design program. But they don’t have soccer. They have a club soccer team, but they don’t have a soccer team. That was like an all else, if I don’t play, I’ll just go there.”
He said he also considered Davenport University, but once he visited with Olivet College thanks to a connection he made with the coaches there with a travel soccer teammate, everything clicked.
“It kind of just happened at once,” he said.
Wendt really wanted to make sure he stayed in the state so he could be close to his family.
Wendt was a four-year standout for the Orioles’ soccer program. His freshman year saw him star as Ludington’s goalkeeper, playing on the 2017 MHSAA Division 3 state runner-up team.
He was a second team All-State selection his junior year at goalkeeper.
He not only played goalkeeper, but he eventually found himself out on the field and being one of the better players where ever the coaching staff put him.
“The kid comes in as a freshman, starting in goal in a state final,” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. “The next two years, we’re in the Final Four. He had just a strong career for us. He played a lot of positions. He can pretty much play anywhere you need him on the field. You can look at the skill set of the other players and fill Kyle in the gaps you need to cover.”
Anderson recognized that getting to play college soccer is the culmination of a lot of hard work on Wendt’s part.
“He has dedicated his life to wanting to play in college,” he said. “He has put in a ton of work in the season and outside the season to achieve this goal. It’s a great honor and opportunity.”
Although Wendt played well, whether during the club or high school seasons, he said that because the club season was shut down last spring because of COVID-19, it made the recruiting process more difficult.
“Towards the summer, I was getting emails from coaches, and I would email them back (with) no response,” Wendt said. “I went to two camps. And there were two coaches who were mildly interested. But I ended up going to Olivet, and it fit for me.”
Wendt said his visit at Olivet’s campus included touring a new art building.
“I loved the campus, and everything about it,” he said.
Wendt said he’s been thinking often about the past four years at LHS with his classmates and teammates.
“I do a lot of reflection, and I watch a lot of old film,” he said. “And I obviously talk about it with a couple of those guys like Nick (Patterson), Isaiah (Lynn), Colby (Peplinski), Noah (King), we all talk about our high school years. We all had a pretty big part in playing for the high school team.
“It was a lot to reflect on, not a few things. It was quite a bit.”
He said he was appreciative of his parents, Shannon and Cory, as well as his brothers Parker, Lincoln and Aidan.
“They’ve been very supportive, and I appreciate everything they’ve done for me, especially both of my parents,” he said. “My dad was a big factor in pushing me to get this done because he knew I wanted it. He gives me that little extra push sometimes.”