FREMONT — Ludington’s soccer team scored victories on back-to-back nights as the Orioles shut out Fremont, 6-0, Friday afternoon in Fremont.
The night was originally scheduled to be a junior varsity-varsity doubleheader, but the JV game was called off earlier in the week. It allowed some members of the Orioles’ lineup to to rest up.
“It was better to have the extra girls and not play the JV game tonight. Afer last night’s game against Whitehall, I had a couple of girls a little tender, a little sore, rather than to have them play back-to-back nights with full minutes,” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson.
The Orioles are scheduled to play three games next week, starting with Manistee on Monday. Ludington then is slated to play Muskegon Catholic Wednesday and Reeths-Puffer on Friday. All of the games will be at Oriole Field.
“It was nice to be able to rest some girls and hopefully be more 100 percent for a big week next week.”
Scoring goals for the Orioles were Molly Shay, Sophia Cooney, Braylynn Lemire, Charlie Nelson, Evelyn Pearson and Breanna Iteen. Evelyn Pearson picked up an assist.
Keelyn Laird and Arabella Miller combined for the shutout in net. Miller made three saves in net.
“I thought our defensive group played well. Molly Shay played really well, leading the way like a senior should,” Anderson said. “We moved her to center back, and she did a great job for us especially when we had other girls in. She was directing traffic back there.”