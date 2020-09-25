MUSKEGON — Ludington’s boys soccer team blanked Muskegon Catholic in a Lakes 8 Activities Conference contest, 6-0, in Muskegon Thursday evening.
The Orioles poured in the goals after a scoreless first half.
“You could tell in the first half, we were playing against a team we mercied,” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. “We didn’t have (much intensity). There was no sense of urgency to put a team away. We were passing the ball around and not attacking. In the second half, we definitely were moving with a little more urgency and little bit more ernergy and a little more communication.”
Parker Wendt had a hat trick with three goals. Mason VerStrat, Bruce Thompson and Nick Patterson each scored goals. Thompson added two assists with Brendan Anderson, Noah King and Collin Anders each getting an assist.
Tiler Marrison did not field a Crusader shot in the shutout victory for Ludington (5-3-2, 3-1 Lakes 8).
“I thought Bryce Billings had a pretty good game for us,” Anderson said. “Our back line of Lucas (Peterson), Connor (Ward), Kyle (Wendt, the sophomore) played well. The fact that they never got a shot, they did a pretty good job.”