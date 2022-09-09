Ludington's boys soccer team picked up a 9-1 non-conference victory against Grant Friday evening at Oriole Field.

The Orioles (9-1-1) scored just 19 seconds in to the opening half when Parker Wendt got the ball to Spencer Holmes.

"We did that earlier in the season against Cadillac," Ludington coach Kris Anderson said. "The boys were like, 'Let's see how they set up.' Then they saw, 'They're opening up for it.' Parker put the ball out there and got it to Spencer on a dead run.

"It was just Spencer and their goalkeeper."

The Tigers knotted the game up on a penalty kick five minutes later. The floodgates began to open roughly 15 minutes later when Ludington scored three quick goals for a 4-1 lead. It was 5-1 in Ludington's favor at halftime.

Both Steven Stidham and Parker Wendt had three goals apiece to secure hat tricks. Wendt had two assists and Stidham had two.

Spencer Holmes, Yebe Boerema and Connor Wendt each scored a goal. Picking up assists were Kyle Wendt, Nate Wagner, Ryan Kandalec, Ryan Millspaugh and Holmes.

Conner Rudzki had one save in the first half of action, and Caleb Sheldon had four saves in the second half.

"Tonight was a challenge for us," Anderson said. "We had to show a lot of poise and a lot of composure because of things happening in the game. We struggled slightly with it. Overall, we did handle it well.

"We adjusted some things, and definitely in the second half, we did some things that we needed to."

Ludington returns to West Michigan Conference action Monday evening when the Orioles host Whitehall.