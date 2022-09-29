Ludington’s boys soccer team scored a 3-0 shutout victory against Big Rapids in a non-conference contest Thursday evening at Oriole Field.

The Orioles (16-1-1) picked up two first-half goals, one each from Steven Stidham and Ryan Kandalec. Aidan Malburg scored in the second half. Mason VerStrat had an assist.

“The put a lot of guys in the box tonight,” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. “We took a lot of shots, and we hit a lot of Big Rapids players tonight.

“We had some chances where it was a great scoring opportunity and there happened to be a Big Rapids player there.”

Anderson said it was his team’s patience that helped to earn the victory for the 14th-ranked Orioles.

“We were patient and we would move the ball around and knock it around and make them come out of that bunker they were in,” he said. “It was challenging to create some open lanes and get the ball through.

“It’s one of those games where it was so close. We were a couple of inches at times at busting it open. Our movement, intensity and effort (were) what we needed tonight. That’s because of the nature of the way Big Rapids was playing.”

Conner Rudzki and Caleb Sheldon split time in goal to earn the shutout. Rudzki made one save. Ludington had nearly three dozen shots on goal.

Ludington will find out its district pairings this weekend. Anderson expects for his team to enter the MHSAA Division 2 district at Coopersville as the No. 1-seeded team.

“I think everybody else is pretty much wrapped up this week. It’s going to be pretty clear-cut come Sunday,” he said. “That puts us with a bye in the first round and we’ll play our first game Oct. 17 at Coopersville.”

Ludington hosts North Muskegon Monday with a share of the West Michigan Conference championship on the line.

In the junior varsity game, Ludington defeated Big Rapids, 2-1. Kyle Stidham scored on a goal on an assist from Nathan Pearson for the Orioles (8-3-1), and Arthur Le Roux scored on an assist from Stidham.