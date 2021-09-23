Ludington's boys soccer team remained unbeaten in Lakes 8 Activities Conference play with a 5-0 victory at home against Muskegon Catholic Thursday evening at Oriole Field.
"It was a good solid victory," said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. "We played well defensively. I think we need to clean up our control and maintaining possession. Maybe we need to be a little more patient."
Ludington owned a 2-0 lead at halftime.
Spencer Holmes scored twice for the Orioles (11-1, 5-0 Lakes 8) with Steve Stidham, Bryce Billings and Mason VerStrat each scoring once. Parker Wendt and Jacopo Cracco each had an assist.
Ryan Millspaugh got the shutout in goal for Ludington. Millspaugh was filling in for Tiler Marrison, who was held out as a precautionary measure for an injury suffered earlier in the week.
The Orioles are looking forward to a doubleheader on Saturday when they host both Fruitport and Grand Rapids Northview. Ludington is ranked 10th in Division 2 by the state's soccer coaches and Fruitport is ranked fourth. Northview was within the top 15 at one point, but is currently unranked.