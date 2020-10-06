SHELBY — Ludington’s boys soccer team picked up a 6-0 shutout non-conference victory Monday evening at Shelby.
The Orioles broke a scoreless tie at halftime with six goals. Senior Kyle Wendt scored a pair of goals while Colby Peplinski, Matthew Snyder, Parker Wendt and Collin Anders each scored a goal. Nick Patterson had two assists with Noah King and Peplinski each had an assist.
Ludington (10-4-2) had both Tiler Marrison and Wendt in goal. Shelby had just one shot on goal, and Ludington had 10 shots.
“We had a much better second half. In the first half, we might have been a little bit of a carryover from a disappointing loss to Fremont,” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. “It might have taken us a little while to get going. The second half, we had a penalty kick right away and that kind of inspired us. We ended up six goals in the first 20 minutes of the second half.”
Anderson said Bruce Thompson played well as did Thompson, Bryce Billings and Chazz Rohrer.