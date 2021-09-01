WHITEHALL — Ludington’s boys soccer team scored its fifth consecutive shutout to open the 2021 season with a 5-0 blanking of Whitehall in a non-conference match Wednesday in Whitehall.
The Orioles, ranked No. 13 in Division 2 by the state’s coaches association, had a 1-0 lead at halftime.
“The possession was 50-50, and it might have been more towards Whitehall early,” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. “We weren’t connecting things and maintaining possession. Whitehall was really holding onto possession in the first half.”
Ludington scored with about 10 minutes remaining in the first half, and Anderson felt it carried into halftime.
“We talked about things that had to change. In the second half, we put a lot of pressure on. We scored four minutes in the half, and again about a minute and a half later,” Anderson said. “We had a lot of opportunities after that.”
Defensively, the Orioles also put the clamps down on the Vikings.
“We neutralized any attack they tried to create in the second half,” Anderson said. “Lucas (Peterson) and Connor (Wendt) and Kyle (Wendt) and Bryce (Billings) just played outstanding.”
Ludington had 30 shots on goal while Tiler Marrison had to make eight saves for his fifth shutout of the season.
The Orioles (5-0) got a hat trick from Parker Wendt with three goals, and he also had an assist. Matthew Snyder and Billings also each scored a goal. Billings had two assists and Peterson had one.
Ludington opens Lakes 8 Activities Conference play Tuesday when it travels to Muskegon to play Muskegon Catholic.