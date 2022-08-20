The Ludington boys soccer team started the 2022 campaign with a pair of victories at Oriole Field Saturday, defeating Fruitport, 2-0, and Gaylord, 5-1, in non-conference play.
The Orioles (2-0) began the day with its match against the Trojans, a program they very well could see at the end of the season in an MHSAA Division 2 district.
"That’s a very good quality win to start the season," said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. "Fruitport is a quality team. They’re going to be a tough out of the district of death, as both of us are referencing it. That was a very good, solid win.
"We played very well in the first half. In the second half, for the first 25 minutes, Fruitport out-played us. We were fortunate they didn’t score. That goal by Parker (Wendt) to put us up two. … We changed momentum and really locked them up.
"That was a quality, quality win to start the season."
Wendt scored with about 12-15 minutes remaining in the game. Ludington opened the scoring in the first half on a goal by Spencer Holmes with an assist from Steven Stidham.
Ludington had 10 shots on goal while Fruitport had three. Connor Rudzki made three saves for the Orioles.
In the second game, the Blue Devils scored the opening goal, but it was answered five more times in the first half as the Orioles earned the 5-1 victory.
Scoring goals for the Orioles were Ryan Millspaugh, Nate Wagner, Yebe Boerema, Stidham and Wendt. Wagner's goal was on a penalty kick. Assists went to Connor Wendt, Millspaugh and Holmes.
"We just had a miscommunication breakdown in our back line, and they had a kid that capitalized on it and essentially had a breakaway on Connor (Rudzki)," Anderson said.
Ludington had 17 shots on goal to Gaylord's three. Rudzki and Caleb Sheldon each made a save.
The Orioles also mixed things up with its players in the second game, too.
"The other good thing about that is that in the Fruitport game, I didn’t (substitute) much," he said. "The guys that did go in was to get a quick breather. In the Gaylord game, it was nice to get other players in to get some time and some minutes. They’re new at the varsity level and that speed."
One player that came in off of the bench for the Orioles that gave them a spark was Ryan Kandalec.
"When he went in, he changed the work effort. He was that little effort that turned things around for us," Anderson said.
Ludington returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Cadillac. The Orioles then head to Coopersville Thursday before returning home for two games Saturday against Cedar Springs and Manitowoc (Wisconsin) Lincoln. The game against the Lincoln Shipbuilders is for the Carferry Cup.