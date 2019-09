MUSKEGON — Ludington’s boys soccer team capped a tough but good week by defeating Orchard View, 3-1, in Lakes 8 Activities Conference play Thursday in Muskegon.

The Orioles (3-7-3, 2-0-1 Lakes 8) saw senior Brayden Porter score all three goals. Porter was assisted by juniors Colby Peplinski, John Biggs and Nick Patterson.

