RAVENNA — Ludington's boys soccer team moved one step closer to winning a league championship by defeating Ravenna, 3-1, Wednesday evening at Ravenna.

The Orioles (15-1-1, 8-0 West Michigan Conference) need one more victory to earn at least a shore of the WMC championship. Ludington has two more games — against North Muskegon and Shelby — left to go and both games are next week.

"Shelby only has two losses in conference," said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. "They’re right behind Manistee. North Muskegon is not far behind them. It’s two of the top teams in the top tier of the conference. Next week, we're going to earn it."

Ludington owned a 2-1 lead at halftime on goals from Parker Wendt and Ryan Millspaugh. Nate Wagner capped the scoring in the second half. Spencer Holmes and Connor Wendt each had assists. Conner Rudzki had three saves in goal. Ludington had 13 shots on goal.

Anderson said the Orioles had a rough time adjusting to the size of the field that Ravenna uses.

"This is the first time we’ve played on their field. It’s a tough place to play," he said. "It’s not very wide. It’s short. When you’re a team that likes space and then you have to play on a compact field, it's tough. It’s one of those types of things, you have somebody on you because there is no space."

The confines of Ravenna will help Ludington going forward, Anderson said.

Ludington plays again Thursday night at home against Big Rapids.

"Big Rapids is a team that challenges us when we see we’ve seen them in the postseason before. They put up good competition. We know we have a big target on our back. They’re one of those teams judge themselves against us."