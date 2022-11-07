Ludington’s boys soccer team saw many of its members, and its full team, earn post-season honors for its play on the field and work in the classroom.
The Orioles were named as an Academic All-State team collectively. Six of its players also earned Academic All-State honors individually: Ryan Millspaugh, Lucas Peterson, Steven Stidham, Mason VerStrat, Nate Wagner and Connor Wendt.
On the field, Parker Wendt was named to the third team of the Division 2 All-State listings. Spencer Holmes was an honorable mention. Both players were also named All-Region.
Taking All-District honors were Parker, Connor and Kyle Wendt along with Stidham, Peterson and Holmes.