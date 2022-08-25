COOPERSVILLE — Ludington's boys soccer team improved to 4-0 for the season with a 6-1 non-conference victory Thursday evening at Coopersville.
The Orioles rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit to get the victory.
"We just finally started connecting (passes)," said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. "Their starting goalkeeper got injured, but we still out-shot them, 18-2. It was just a matter of time.
"It was one of those nights where we were just a touch off to start. We just were not quite clicking. We were grinding it out in the first half," he continued. "It would eventually come, and when it did, it continued."
Yebe Boerema had a hat trick with three goals. Nate Wagner, Ultan Ryan and Aiden Malburg each scored a goal for the Orioles. Parker Wendt had two assists with Spencer Holmes, Steve Stidham and Lucas Peterson each getting one. Conner Rudzki had one save in net.
The Orioles return to action Saturday for a doubleheader at Oriole Field. Ludington opens with a game against Cedar Springs, and then they will play the second annual Carferry Cup against Manitowoc (Wisconsin) Lincoln.
In the junior varsity game, the Broncos defeated the Orioles, 3-0.