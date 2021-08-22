FRUITPORT — Ludington's boys soccer team defeated Shelby, 2-0, on Saturday to capture the first win of the season as a part of a three-team tournament in Fruitport.
Matthew Snyder and Ultan Ryan scored goals for the Orioles, and Spencer Holmes and Ryan Millspaugh assisted.
Tiler Marrison was in goal and earned the shutout with two saves. LHS out-shot Shelby, 22-2.
A second game was scheduled with Fruitport, but the heat index was too high to play, said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. The two schools will attempt to reschedule the game.
Ludington is scheduled to play at 5 p.m. tonight at Cadillac.