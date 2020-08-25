CADILLAC — Ludington’s boys soccer team opened the 2020 season with a 1-1 tie against Cadillac Monday in non-conference play.
“It was good to get out and play. We put in two weeks of good practices, and we put in work this summer when we were able to,” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. “We don’t know when we’ll play again. We have (a game) scheduled Sept. 1 at Fremont, and right now, we can’t go play that game.”
All but two regions of the state continue to have restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cadillac is not in one of those regions, and it allowed for the game to be played in Cadillac. It was originally scheduled to be at Oriole Field.
“The parents were happy to see them play. The kids were excited and energized to play,” Anderson said. “It was very good.”
So was Ludington’s play.
Isaiah Lynn scored for the Orioles to give them a 1-0 lead at halftime. Ludington (0-0-1) allowed just two shots on goal while getting 28 of its own. Cadillac scored at about the midway point of the second half to knot the score. Ludington had several quality chances to break the tie, including a penalty kick that was missed.
“We had about three or four free kicks from within 25 yards that were kind of centered on the goal. We had numerous corner kicks,” Anderson said. “We just couldn’t quite get that additional connection to put one in. Their keeper played well. He made some strong saves.”
Tyler Marrison was in goal for most of the game, making one save. Kyle Wendt came on in relief for about 10 minutes in the first half, Anderson said.
“All in all, I was very pleased with our defenders,” Anderson said. “They stepped up in their play and to limit a team to shots, that was good. We were taking opportunities away from them and making chances for ourselves.”