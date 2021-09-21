MANISTEE — Ludington rebounded from its first loss of the boys soccer season with a hard fought, 4-0, victory over Manistee in the Lakes 8 Activities Conference at Chippewa Field Tuesday night.
The No. 10 Orioles (10-1, 4-0 Lakes 8) started the season 9-0 before suffering a 1-0 loss at Big Rapids last Saturday despite enjoying a lopsided 15-4 advantage in shots on goal.
Manistee made things a little sticky for the Orioles on a crisp and windy evening, especially in the first half when the Chippewas played strong defensively and limited Ludington to a 1-0 lead at the half an unassisted goal scored by Bryce Billings.
Billings got his foot on the ball at the 18 and sent a laser over the top of the Manistee defense, and just over the outstretched hands of Chippewas sophomore goalie Grayson Prince (14 saves) with 26:47 left in the first half.
“Brandon (Prince, Manistee’s coach) does a good job with his guys, and he knows what we do well, and he had to make some adjustments,” Ludington coach Kris Anderson said.
“So, he popped some things in there which made it difficult, because he knows we like to cross. When there’s a bunch of numbers in there, you can’t quite hit those lanes. So, we had to make some adjustments.
“In the second half, we started to play the ball back a little bit and then opening, kind of going through the middle, finding where the gaps were and the lanes were. We weren’t seeing them in the first half.”
Ludington finally began to see success going through the middle a few minutes into the second half, when Matthew Snyder slid over to the right side of Manistee’s goal mouth, handled a pass from Spencer Holmes and nailed a shot that gave the Orioles a 2-0 lead with 29:27 to play in regulation.
A few minutes later the Orioles were awarded a penalty kick when the Chippewas (4-9, 1-2 Lakes 8) were whistled for a foul in the box. Prince made the save, but Lucas Peterson followed it with a nice shot off an assist from Holmes as the Ludington lead grew to 3-0 late in the game.
Mason VerStrat scored the Orioles final goal with 3:21 remaining from an assist by Holmes.
“The last game I think we were a little frustrated with what we did, and the result we had,” Peterson said. “That’s why I guess the game kind of humbles you a little bit.
“I still feel we’re not quite in sync where we were, but it’s a long season. There’s the ebbs and flows, and right now we’re in kind of a low point. It’s an long journey, and it’s not always going to be easy. Sometimes there’s stretches where you kind of have to grind it out.”
Although he naturally would have preferred to have scored more goals, and given up fewer, Manistee coach Brandon Prince was sastisfied with his young team’s performance.
“We kind of switched things up a bit on the fly, and it was good to see the guys make that adjustment and kind of see some value off of it,” Prince said. “They’re quality, and their ability to move that ball fast up the field with great movement, finding the feet and settling it right into that third. It’s tough. To prepare for that, it takes discipline.
“It was good to see defensively. Kind of lost our way in that last 15 minutes, to put some extras on. I can give my hat off to the guys for the effort they put in tonight.”