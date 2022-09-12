The Ludington boys soccer team scored a 5-1 West Michigan Conference victory against Whitehall Monday evening at Oriole Field in Ludington.
The Orioles (10-1-1, 4-0 WMC) broke a 1-1 tie with two goals in the final 15 minutes of the first half.
“Their keeper played very well. He made a lot of good saves and kept them in the game,” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. “They played very defensively. There were instances where they had 10 guys in the box.
“With the way we play, some teams are going to do that against us. We have have to learn how we’re going to break that down when we play a ball through and create opportunities. They played us tough and made it difficult for us.”
Parker Wendt had two goals and two assists while Spencer Holmes scored a pair of goals and Reinhold Heinrich had a goal. Yebe Boerema had two assists.
Conner Rudzki made three saves on four shots in 60 minutes of work in goal. Caleb Shelton finished the game in goal and did not face a shot. Ludington had 21 shots on goal.
Ludington hosts Manistee — both schools unbeaten in West Michigan Conference play — on Wednesday at Oriole Field.