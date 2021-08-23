CADILLAC — Ludington defeated Cadillac, 7-0, with solid defense, tough goalkeeping, and plenty of scoring.
Tiler Marrison recorded the shutout in goal with four saves on four shots. The win brings the Orioles soccer team to an overall record of 2-0.
“We did play well defensively. We really were moving the ball around, midfield and swtiching sides and finding open runners on the backside and really started finishing in the second half," said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. "One of our goals came off of a corner kick as well. When your outside backs score three of your seven goals, that’s pretty encouraging."
Parker Wendt scored three goals, Connor Wendt scored twice and Nate Wagner and Lucas Peterson added a goal apiece. Assists were tallied by Parker Wendt, Ultan Ryan, Steven Stidham and Spencer Holmes.
“Parker had a huge night tonight with three goals and an assist," Wendt said.
It was Cadillac's season-opener, and the Vikings have 20 players in the program. There was not a junior varsity game.
“All in all, very encouraging," Anderson said. "It’s a good start consindering we are relatively young. As a far as our starting lineup, they're juniors (but inexperienced at the varsity level).”
Ludington soccer is off until they play at 5 p.m., Friday, in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, in a doubleheader against Luxemburg-Casco and Manitowoc.