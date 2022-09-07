MONTAGUE — Ludington’s boys soccer team scored an 8-0 victory in West Michigan Conference play Wednesday at Montague.
The Orioles (8-1-1, 3-0 WMC) owned a 4-0 lead at halftime, and Ludington saw the game come to a close with eight minutes remaining in regulation because of the mercy rule.
Both Parker Wendt and Spencer Holmes had three goals and an assist each. Ryan Millspaugh had two goals. Steven Stidham had three assists with one each from Nate Wagner, Ryan Kandalec and Ultan Ryan.
“The first 10 minutes were pretty even,” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. “And then we dialed up the pressure up on them. Once we put the pressure on them, it really impacted what we were able to do.
“We passed the ball very well tonight. It wasn’t just the midfield and forwards,” he said. “We were playing balls back to go forward. We were finding the right passes. We were moving the ball extremely well.”
Conner Rudzki and Caleb Sheldon split the time in the goal. Rudzki was in net for the first half and first 20 minutes of the second half. Sheldon had one save. Ludington had 24 shots on goal.
Ludington plays Friday evening at home against Grant in a non-conference match at Oriole Field.