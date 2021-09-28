Ludington's boys soccer team earned a share of the Lakes 8 Activities Conference championship Tuesday with a 2-0 shutout victory against Western Michigan Christian at Oriole Field in Ludington.
The Orioles (12-2-1, 6-0 Lakes 8) owned a 1-0 halftime lead thanks to a goal in the first four minutes of the game. Ludington was able to relax a bit with a minute to go when it scored its second goal.
Matthew Snyder and Parker Wendt scored the goals with Snyder assisting on Wendt's marker. Tiler Marrison made nine saves to secure the shutout.
Ludington coach Kris Anderson was aiming to see a bit more, though, from his team offensively.
"The first half, we played very well," he said. "We had some chances. In the second half, we were playing very cautious, very conservative. We didn't look to attack much.
"It was the age-old adage of playing not to lose and not playing to win the game," he said. "We needed to be more aggressive in the second half, and we were not."
Ludington has been dealing with some illnesses as well as some bumps and bruises from a tough weekend of soccer plus playing the Warriors Tuesday.
"We might not have been 100 percent, but we really sucked it up and put that aside and played good enough to win," Anderson said.
The Orioles need to win Thursday against Orchard View at home to clinch the outright and final Lakes 8 title.
Anderson said he was impressed with the play of two players in particular Tuesday and from Saturday, too.
"Bryce Billings and Braden Kroenlein have stepped up the last three games," he said. "I can’t say enough those two have done recently for us."