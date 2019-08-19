MUSKEGON — Ludington’s boys soccer team opened the 2019 season with a pair losses at a tournament hosted by Reeths-Puffer Saturday.
The Orioles lost to the Rockets, 2-1, in the first game. In the second game, Ludington lost to Fruitport, 4-1.
“We’ve lost a lot of players from the last two years,” Ludington coach Kris Anderson said. “We’ve got some holes to figure out and some things to determine who plays where. It’s going to take us a little while to figure things out with our best system and our best 11 to put out on the field.”
