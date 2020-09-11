MUSKEGON — Ludington’s boys soccer team suffered its first loss of the season, falling to Western Michigan Christian, 2-1, in Lakes 8 Activities Conference play.
The Orioles (1-1-1, 1-1 Lakes 8) trailed 1-0 in the second half when senior Nick Patterson scored off o a free kick, and an assist was registered by senior Kyle Wendt. Western Michigan Christian scored, though, to make the game 2-1 with 17 minutes to play.
Ludington had its chances as it had 17 shots on goal to the Warriors’ eight overall, but the Orioles were unable to score late. Tiler Marrison made six saves for Ludingotn.
“In the first half, we really did everything to put ourselves in position to win the game and put some goals on the board,” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. “We just didn’t put anything in the net.”
Anderson said the second half was more equal between the two squads. He praised the play of Bruce Thompson, Isaiah Lynn, Chazz Rohrer, Bryce Billings and Patterson for their play in the midfield.