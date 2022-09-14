Ludington’s boys soccer team shut out Manistee, 4-0, in West Michigan Conference play, and the victory puts the Orioles at the top of the heap for the conference.

The Orioles (11-1-1, 5-0 WMC), rated 14th in Division 2 in this week’s Michigan Soccer Coaches Association rankings, handed the Chippewas (7-3, 4-1 WMC) their firsts league loss of the season.

“I thought we played with a good level of intensity,” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. “This pretty much puts us in control for sure of conference. We have to win out the rest of the way, but we control what’s happens.

“We played with the right effort and right intensity, and we limited them offensively. We really shut them down and never let them get back in the game.”

The Orioles owned a 2-0 lead at halftime on a pair of goals from Nate Wagner. Wagner’s first goal came on an assist from Spencer Holmes. In the second half, Parker Wendt scored on a penalty kick, and Wendt scored a second time with an assist going to Ryan Millspaugh.

Ludington was able to flick a pass to attacking players slashing through Manistee’s defensive back end, and the Orioles had several one-on-one situations between their forwards and Manistee’s goalkeeper.

“Yebe (Boerema) had an opportunity right off the get-go and just put it wide,” Anderson said. “We knew going into this game, (Manistee was) going to play hard. It’s that Ludington-Manistee rivalry.

“This Manistee team is playing well this year,” he continued. “They’re getting a sense of their ability to accomplish great things. They knew it was going to be a test for them. It was one of those moments to see if they have arrived. We had to come ready to play and play hard.”

Conner Rudzki had two saves on two shots in goal as he served as the keeper for most of the game.

Ludington returns to action Thursday, Sept. 22, when it travels to Oakridge. Manistee plays again Monday, Sept. 19, when it shots Montague.